iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. 153,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

