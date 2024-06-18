iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,124 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 1,568,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.