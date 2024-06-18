iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Arden Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,831,000 after buying an additional 1,585,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,629,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 2,596,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,660. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

