iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

