iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

