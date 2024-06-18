iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.48

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.48 and last traded at $97.45, with a volume of 1166877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

