iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 634,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 543,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IBDW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.