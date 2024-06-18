iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,409,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,450,082. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

