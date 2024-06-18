iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF comprises about 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.93% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

BATS:EDEN traded up €0.54 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €125.21 ($134.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($76.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.43.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

