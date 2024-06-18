iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. 15,991,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,311,062. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.