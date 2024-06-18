iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Raised by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,264,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,214,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. 487,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

