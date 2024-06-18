iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 565,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,134,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,285,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.