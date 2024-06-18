iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lifted by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 10.2% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,021. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

