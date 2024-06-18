iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 10.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.90. 1,250,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.