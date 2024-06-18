Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,266. The company has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.