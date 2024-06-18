J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.93

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
