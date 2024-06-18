Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JSPR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 2,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.24. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

