JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,648 shares of company stock worth $8,419,115. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.