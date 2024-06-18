JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.66

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 115111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $614.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $9,149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,600,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,996,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

