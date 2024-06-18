Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 11,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 1,529,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

