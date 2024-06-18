Junlin Ho Sells 4,695 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 950,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,768. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $677.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

