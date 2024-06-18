Junlin Ho Sells 4,695 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scholar Rock Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 950,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,768. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $677.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.