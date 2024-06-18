Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

CAH traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. 343,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,402. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.