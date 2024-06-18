Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 14,563 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 311.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Vontier were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vontier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vontier by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,330,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vontier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 52,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

