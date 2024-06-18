Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 270.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.94. 106,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,481. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.43. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $384.23.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

