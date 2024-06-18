Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $226,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 150.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,667. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

