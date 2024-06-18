Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $276,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AutoNation by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.