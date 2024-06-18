Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $532,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,498,000 after purchasing an additional 183,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.53. 968,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

