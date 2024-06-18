Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $497,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 239,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,586. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

