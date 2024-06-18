Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $515,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,026. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $170.96 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $232.93.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.