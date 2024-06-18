Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $515,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CDW Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,026. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $170.96 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $232.93.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
