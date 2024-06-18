Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $599,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 186,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,623. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

