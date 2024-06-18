Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $635,000 Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 17,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Cosan Dividend Announcement

About Cosan

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3469 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

