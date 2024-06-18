Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 19,042 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.7 %

WMG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. 339,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,603. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.