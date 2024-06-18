Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 2,801 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

