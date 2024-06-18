Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $291,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,434 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 161,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 229,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,766. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

