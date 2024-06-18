Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Trims Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $58,687,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 585,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,821,000 after purchasing an additional 177,943 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,134. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $212.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

