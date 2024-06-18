KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

