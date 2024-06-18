KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $17.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in KeyCorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 210,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 320,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 230,747 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

