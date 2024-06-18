Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 326.67%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

