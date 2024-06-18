Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Centre Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,869,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,185. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

