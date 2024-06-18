KOK Price Down 57.3% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 44.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, KOK has traded 57.3% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $611,902.72 and approximately $160,879.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,125.02 or 1.00014219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012197 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005188 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00080974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00191171 USD and is up 34.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $158,045.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

