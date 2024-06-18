Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.93. 98,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,100,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 182,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

