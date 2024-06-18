Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,110 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up approximately 3.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $91,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,563,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,917,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNTH traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. 601,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,061. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

