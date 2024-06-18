Laura Schenkein Sells 43,705 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TTD stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. 2,750,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

