Laura Schenkein Sells 43,705 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
TTD stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. 2,750,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $99.54.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
