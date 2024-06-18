LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTWV traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.81. 21,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,056. The company has a market capitalization of $776.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

