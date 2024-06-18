Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.78.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.43 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

