Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.52. 35,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

