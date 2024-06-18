Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

LSPD opened at C$19.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.67.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$39,272.48. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. 9.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

