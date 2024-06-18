Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.33. Approximately 34,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 170,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Limbach

Limbach Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In other news, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,010.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.