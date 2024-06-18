LiqTech International (LIQT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT remained flat at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Get LiqTech International Inc alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

