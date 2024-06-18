Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.58 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and $463.28 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.67 or 0.00114014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,657,894 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

